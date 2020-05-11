Nancy Jane Bielanow, 80, of New Holland, Ohio died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been a patient since May 1, 2020. Nancy was born November 20, 1939, in Pickaway County, Ohio to James Edward and Marguerite Elizabeth Davis Gilmore. She was a 1957 graduate of Clarksburg High School and received her licensed practical nursing certification from the Fayette County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and her RN from Hocking Technical School. Before her retirement in 2001, she had worked at the Adena Regional Medical Center and the Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center. On July 4, 1959, she married Stefan Bielanow. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a two brothers, Roland and Carl Gilmore; two sisters, Delores June Justice and Virginia Smith and special friends, Josef and Belle Louis and Dr. John Louis. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Josef and Sandy Bielanow; two grandchildren, Kelsey Lyn Bielanow and Andrew Stefan Bielanow and his wife, Miranda; two great grandchildren, Emma and Presley, all of Washington Court House; a sister-in-law, Alma Faye Gilmore of Sabina and special family friend, Peggy Louis of Washington Court House. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the New Holland Cemetery with family members offering comments. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.