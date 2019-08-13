Nancy Jean Bonecutter, 80, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, August 12, 2019, at 7:57 p.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been a patient the past week.

Nancy was born September 18, 1938, in Fayette County, Ohio to George Walker and Mary Elizabeth Clay Aills. She was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

She was a cosmetologist for over 53 years and formerly owned and operated the Top Beauty Solon.

Nancy attended the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union and had been a member of the Ohio Cosmetology Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene (Dean) Bonecutter in 1996; by a daughter, Kara Elizabeth Bonecutter in 1994; by five brothers, George, Jr., John, Joe, Huey and Danny Aills and four sisters, Norma Stoddard, Mary Alice Moats, Charlotte Warrington and Louise Aills.

Nancy is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Pam Bonecutter, Keith and Tami Bonecutter and Kent and Robin Bonecutter, all of Washington Court House; five grandchildren, Alissa Bonecutter, Alycia Wimer, Andrew (Kali) Bonecutter, Emily Bonecutter and Anissa Rice; four great grandchildren, Cayden Vergamini, Lizzy, Emsleigh and Elaina Bonecutter; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Stella Aills of Washington Court House; family friends, Ryan Mercer, Mike and Malaki Wagner and Kendra Hayslip and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union with the Rev. Joy Stanforth, associate pastor at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

