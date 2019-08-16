Nancy Jean Bonecutter

Guest Book
  • "Nancy was always a beautiful, sweet lady & talented..."
    - Lisa West
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult..."
    - Patricia Charles
  • "Prayers to you and your family."
    - Becky Smith
  • "Nancy was a warm and loving person. She will be greatly..."
    - Michele McMurray
  • "Nancy is a very dear friend of the family and will be..."
    - Marvin and romona Collins
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Church of Christ
Christian Union, OH
Obituary
The funeral for Nancy Jean Bonecutter, 80, of Washington Court House was held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union with the Rev. Joy Stanforth, associate pastor at the church, officiating. Mary Jane Carter was the soloist.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Michael and Malaki Wagner, John Pickelheimer, Andrew Bonecutter, Ernie and Chris Havens and Butch Harris.

Nancy, a retired beautician and widow of Kenneth Eugene (Dean) Bonecutter, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been a patient the past week.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
