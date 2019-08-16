The funeral for Nancy Jean Bonecutter, 80, of Washington Court House was held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union with the Rev. Joy Stanforth, associate pastor at the church, officiating. Mary Jane Carter was the soloist.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Michael and Malaki Wagner, John Pickelheimer, Andrew Bonecutter, Ernie and Chris Havens and Butch Harris.

Nancy, a retired beautician and widow of Kenneth Eugene (Dean) Bonecutter, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been a patient the past week.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.