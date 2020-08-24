Nancy Josphine "Nancy Jo" Esper, 86, of Washington C.H. entered the gates of Heaven on August 23, 2020.

Nancy Jo was born May 17, 1934 in Newark, Ohio to the late James and Hazel (Nutter) Snow. Following high school graduation, Nancy attended the Ohio State University Art College. In 1978 she moved to the area with her husband Tom and family after extensive military duty. Over the years she became active in many groups and organizations.

Prior to her illness, Nancy was an active member of St Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church and had served on the Columbus Diocesan Counsel of Catholic Women. She was a 20+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed floral arranging and crafts. She was a member of both the Washington Garden Club, the Posy Club and the Ohio Assn. of Garden Clubs. She served her community as a Fayette County Election Board Precinct Judge and a member of the Lioness Club. She helped mentor the local youth as a 4-H advisor and a Campfire Girl Leader. She was a dedicated member of the FACIRE Club. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses. Nancy was devoted to her family but especially loved time spent with her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, James Snow.

She leaves behind her husband Tom Esper, whom she married December 29, 1956; her children, Tammy Scott and Hector of WA, Daniel Esper and his wife Milli of TX, Linda Powers and her husband Randy of Beavercreek and Susan Holloway and her husband Mark of New Holland; Grandchildren, Melissa Barber, Kelly Dudley, Mathew Esper, Bradley Holloway, Sarah Day, Ryan Powers, Tracy Wimmer, Megan Powers, Alissa Esper, Alexandra Guidry, Jazzmine Eubanks and Jade Sammon; as well as 4 great grandbabies, her church family and her countless friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am with father C.M. Haddad officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Colman Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26th at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington Court House from 5pm to 7pm, with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 7pm. Donations in her memory are suggested to St Coleman Catholic Church or The Women of St Coleman, 219 S North Street, Washington CH, Ohio 43160.

