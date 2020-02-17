Nancy L. James Clinton, 84, of Noblesville, IN passed away December 26, 2019.

She was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Washington C.H. to Fred and Juanita (Speaks) James. She was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School.

Nancy was a dance teacher for 47 years.

She was a member of Noblesville First United Methodist Church and had been active in community theatre as an actor, choreographer and seamstress.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Clinton; three children, Karen Chaudion, Christy Clinton and Russell Clinton; grandson, Kyle Richard Chaudion; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Blake, Linda Kipker and Cindy Shamp and sister-in-law, Cathy James.

Services were held at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.