Nancy L. James Clinton, 84, of Noblesville, IN passed away December 26, 2019.

She was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Washington C.H. to Fred and Juanita (Speaks) James. She was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School.

Nancy was a dance teacher for 47 years.

She was a member of Noblesville First United Methodist Church and had been active in community theatre as an actor, choreographer and seamstress.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Clinton; three children, Karen Chaudion, Christy Clinton and Russell Clinton; grandson, Kyle Richard Chaudion; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Blake, Linda Kipker and Cindy Shamp and sister-in-law, Cathy James.

Services were held at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in Record Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
