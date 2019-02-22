Nancy L. (Badger) Petty, age 86, passed away February 21, 2019. She was born April 3, 1932 in Fayette County, Ohio to Harry and Evelyn Badger. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by sons Steven and Kenneth. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Howard "Neil" Petty of Bloomingburg, Ohio. She will be greatly missed by beloved children Gary (Donna), Bob (Peggy), Gale and Debbie. She is survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Nancy worked side by side with her husband Neil in their business N&N Concession for 40 years. She loved spending time with her family; she enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 11:30 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at THE SPENCE-MILLE R FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com