Naomi E. Rheinscheld, age 85, of Mount Sterling, OH, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Carriage Court in Washington Court House, OH. Born to the late James and Mary Trigg, she was a graduate of Mt. Sterling High School, Class of 1952. Naomi was a homemaker her whole life. She married the love of her life, Floyd Rheinscheld, on August 22, 1952. Naomi was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church and was a part of the Methodist Women. She was also a Sunday School teacher at FUMC in her earlier years and a member of the Participators Class. Naomi was also involved with delivering Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents James and Mary Trigg, Naomi was preceded in death by her sister Joan Emrick. She is survived by her beloved husband Floyd and their children: Kathy (John) Haynes of Mt. Sterling, Jim (Judy) of Mt. Sterling, Roger (Paulette) of Washington Court House, Darryl (Patty) of Mt. Sterling, Linda (Tom) Pryor of Mt. Sterling, Doug (Karen) of Stousville, OH and Mike (Amy) of South Charleston, OH; 19 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, sister Jane Green of Mt. Sterling, special niece Beulah (Jerry) Tipton, and many other loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00p.m. TUESDAY, June 11, 2019, at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 where her Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, June 12, 2019, with Rev. Dortha Ross, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memory of Naomi or to send your condolences to her family.

Published in Record Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019

