Natalie Upthegrove left this earth peacefully to be with the Angels on February 27, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Pure LOVE! She was born February 26, 1960 to Donna Jean and Thomas Upthegrove of Washington C.H. Ohio. WCH Class of 1978, she is survived by her children, Katrina Upthegrove and Eric Upthegrove. Three Grandchildren, Braeden and Carly Alberstein and Kaelyn Upthegrove . Four siblings, Johnna MacDougall and Tom Upthegrove, Saranac Lake, NY and Gina Barney and Kristi Upthegrove, Fayetteville, NC and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, friends, and colleagues.

Natalie loved life! She did everything her WAY! And also, made sure everyone else in her life was OK. The ultimate mother, grandmother, friend, she enjoyed coffee, cigarette and lifetime movie rituals, alone time before work with bingo, shopping and vacations on the side and babysitting on her days off for the past 1.5 years for her great niece. A fun, loving, practical working, woman, Natalie shared her community spirit for the past 19 years working in many departments as a WalMart Employee. And they all loved her. All of our hearts grew bigger when all of us were with Natalie! She will FOREVER be in our HEARTS!

There will be a private celebration of her life in North Carolina and Ohio! Donations can be sent to a Hospice organization of your choice.