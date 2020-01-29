WHITTINGTON, Nedra Elizabeth (nee: Harper), 89, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born on May 30, 1930 to Floyd and Mildred (nee: Evans) Harper in Cedarville, OH. Nedra was formerly a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church. She and her husband Glen were owners of The Village Sewing Shoppe in Lebanon. Nedra enjoyed sewing, quilting and was a member of the Ohio Valley Quilt Guild.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glen Whittington, one brother, Floyd Harper, two sisters, Almeda Pickens and Juanita Espich. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah (Tom) Baltes of Marietta, GA, Linda Whittington of Powell, Jodie (Joe) Watson of Chillicothe and Barbara (Jerry) Knisley of Grove City, one son, Glen "Duane" (fiancé, Roxanne) Whittington of Vandalia one brother, Marvin "Bub" (Linda) Harper, one sister, Shirley Harper, 8 grandchildren, Erin, Jena, Justin, Carley, Ryan, Josh, Allison and Courtney and several great-grandchildren. Visitation, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM with a service immediately following at 2:00 PM all at the Otterbein Lebanon Chapel. Reverend George Phillips officiating. Burial will take place on Monday in Silvercreek Township Cemetery with no graveside services. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com