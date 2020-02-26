Neil DeWitt 64, of Washington C.H. passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Adena Reginal Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born in Fayette County on January 21, 1956 to the late John Dyson and Elsie Downs Shope of Washington Court House. Neil was a member of the Eagles Post 425, active member of Cedar Hill Campgrounds, loved Hunting, Fishing and Junking, riding his Harley, Nascar, hanging with his friends, spending time with his grandchildren, yard sailing concerts and auctions.

In addition to his father and his adopted father Walter DeWitt, he is preceded in death by two brothers Tom DeWitt and Carson "Kit" Dyson, a sister Tonda Minnie, great- grandchild Rowand.

Neil is survived by his wife of 44 years Sherry Penwell DeWitt, sons Joshua Penwell of Washington C.H., Neil (Danielle) DeWitt of Washington C.H., daughters Sara (Ezequiel) Lopez of Washington C.H., Melissa (Clyde) Dewitt of Jeffersonville. Four brothers Johnathan Dyson, Pete (Lynn) Harperee, Little John Dyson and Mark Dyson, three sisters Bridget (Robert) Blythe, Joyce Dyson and Jocelyn (Mark) Clemans, grandchildren Allen, Hailey, Savannah, Noah, Leah, Tabitha, Kimberley, Tiffani, Naudia, Chris, Jordan and Skyler, great-grandchildren Norah and Blaze, best friends Keith Downs, Jason Nevels, Roger Downs, Danny McKnight and Paul Leach and special cousin Howard "BooBoo" Retherford.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 2,2020 at 11:00AM at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H. Burial will be at Milledgeville- Plymouth Cemetery. Friends and family can call at the funeral home on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

