Neva Lee Roush, 94, of London, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Neva was born August 12, 1925 in Jeffersonville, the daughter of Wilbur and Faye (Sullivan) Roush. She is survived by: sister-in-law: Genie Roush of Jeffersonville; nieces and nephews: Patricia Stahl, Gary Bond, Virginia Keim, Barry Williams, Cynthia Campbell, Regina Smith, and Rhonda Roush; several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Ruth Shoemaker, Wilberta Shoemaker, Thelma Bond, Eva Wilt, Doris Williams; brothers: Charles Roush and Marvin Roush. A graveside funeral service will be held 12:00 PM., January 10, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with the Reverend Tom Knauff officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 E. High Street, London. Online condolences may be sent to: www.rldfh.com.