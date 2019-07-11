NICHALOUS KENT "NICK" PITSTICK, age 33, of South Solon, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:24 a.m. at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on October 1, 1985 in Madison County to Michael Kent Pitstick and Margaret Elvira Duffy Harding. He was a 2004 graduate of Madison-Plains High School. Nick was born and raised on his family farm; he and his brother owned and operated "N and J Planting". He enjoyed taking long rides, checking on the farms, listening to music, and being with his family and friends.

Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Nancy Pitstick, and Patricia Duffy; and great-grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Myrtle Shoemaker.

Survivors include his parents, Mike (Maria) Pitstick, and Margaret (Keith) Harding; siblings, Lindsay Houck, and her significant other, Rakesh Nanda, Josh (Heather) Pitstick, and Cole Harding; grandfather, William Duffy; aunts and uncles, Neil (Elizabeth) Pitstick, Mark (Nicole) Pitstick, Larry (Sharon) Duffy, John (Ginger) Duffy, Patty (Russell) Scott, and David Duffy; nieces, Alexis Houck, Hannah Houck, and Morgan Pitstick; nephew, Cameron Pitstick; and his beloved canine companion, Wyatt. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 240 Courthouse Parkway, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Mark Barth officiating with burial to follow at the South Solon Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday evening from 4-8:00 p.m.

