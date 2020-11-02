1/1
Nina Faye Nash
NINA FAYE (PERRY) NASH, age 77, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:51 p.m. at Grant Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born on June 9, 1943 in Fayette County to Ernest Wesley and Thelma Laverne Yerian Perry. Nina was employed at Mac Tools in Washington CH for over twenty years but retired from Candle-Lite in Leesburg where she had worked as their receptionist. She attended the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union and was heavily involved in their music ministry. Without a doubt, Nina loved God and her family. She enjoyed writing, singing, and recording her own music.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Roy Nash, whom she married on November 29, 1999; infant son, Michael McKinley Russell; and siblings, Doris (Dale) Williams, Orville (Edith) Radcliff, Charles (Mary) Perry, James Perry, David Perry, and Ed (Carol) Perry.

Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Ingram; grandchildren, Levi, Austin, and Carleigh Ingram and her fiancé, Jacob Bowdle; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Abigail, and Hadley Ingram, and Maverick Bowdle; step-daughter, Kim (Gordon) Shaffer and her family; siblings, Frank (Rita) Perry, Lois (Bobby) West, and

Barbara (Roger) Wiget; and sisters-in-law, Marsha Perry, and Donna Perry. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of special friends.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ, 326 N. Main St., New Holland, OH 43145 with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. All guests are required to wear a mask or other facial covering per family request.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Nina's memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
