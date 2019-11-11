Nina Jane Arnold, age 94, of Washington C.H., Ohio passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home.

She was born on December 9, 1924 in Fayette County, Ohio the daughter of Robert Craig and Bernice (Miller) Cockerill.

Nina was a 1942 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Staunton, a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing.

She is survived by her son, David Anthony "Tony" (Cathy) Arnold of Leesburg; two granddaughters, Carly and Lauren both of Columbus; one brother, Eldridge (Joan) Cockerill of Leesburg; one sister, Rosalee C. Yeaworth of Omaha, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence M. "Hap" Arnold on July 8, 2009; three brothers, Craig, Robert and Ralph Cockerill and both parents.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Todd Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at the Cochran Cemetery near New Martinsburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fayette County Dog Shelter, 1550 Robinson Rd. SE, Washington C.H., OH 43160 or Save A Life/Fayette Regional Humane (fayetteregionalhumane.org), 153 S. Main Street, Washington C.H., OH 43160

