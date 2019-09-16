Noah Franklin Wilson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noah Franklin Wilson.
Service Information
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Obituary
Send Flowers

NOAH FRANKLIN WILSON, age 80, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at his home.

He was born on April 17, 1939 in Highland County to Roscoe Ellsworth and Margaret Countryman Wilson. He served his country in the Ohio National Guard and had retired from Calmar. He enjoyed going to yard sales and was a collector of old trains and vintage toys. He was a member of the Catawba Freewill Baptist Church.

Noah was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother, Ethel Wilson, who raised him, his daughter Amber "Amy" Smith, sister-in-law, Martha Petitt, and great-niece Lisa Bowman.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Petitt Wilson, whom he married on September 4, 1971; his son, Matt Wilson; grandchildren, Megan Smith and Cameron Wilson; two sisters, and sister-in-law, Leona Curtis.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Evans officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.