NOAH FRANKLIN WILSON, age 80, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at his home.

He was born on April 17, 1939 in Highland County to Roscoe Ellsworth and Margaret Countryman Wilson. He served his country in the Ohio National Guard and had retired from Calmar. He enjoyed going to yard sales and was a collector of old trains and vintage toys. He was a member of the Catawba Freewill Baptist Church.

Noah was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother, Ethel Wilson, who raised him, his daughter Amber "Amy" Smith, sister-in-law, Martha Petitt, and great-niece Lisa Bowman.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Petitt Wilson, whom he married on September 4, 1971; his son, Matt Wilson; grandchildren, Megan Smith and Cameron Wilson; two sisters, and sister-in-law, Leona Curtis.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Evans officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 until the time of the service.

