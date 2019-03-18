Norma Baker, 96 of Jeffersonville passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jeffersonville, Ohio on August 6, 1922 to the late Sylvester and Elizabeth Lane Brown.

Norma was a member of The Church of God in Jeffersonville.

In addition to her parents Norma is preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Baker, son Errol Tyrone Baker, grandson Errol Tyrone Baker II, brothers George Brown, Larry, Brown, Junior Brown, Bill Brown, sisters Evelyn Johns, Lillian Upthegrove and Marguerite smith.

Norma is survived by her daughters Joyce (Melvin) Kitteral of Jeffersonville, Lori (Kevin) Terry of Washington C.H, brother David brown of Jeffersonville, Seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Church of God in Jeffersonville with Pastor James Smith officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends may call at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 3:00-7:00pm.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM