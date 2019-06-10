Norma Jane Coil, age 89, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Hospice of Ohio at OSU Medical Center, surrounded by her family, who she considered her most precious gifts.

She was born January 30, 1930 in Highland County, Ohio to Everett and Dolly Chaney. Preceded in death by father Everett Chaney, mother Dolly Chaney Morrow, stepfather Homer Morrow, sister Betty Thompson, and brother Robert Chaney, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Chaney.

Survived by daughter Diana Hall of Washington CH, sons William (Patricia) Coil of Washington CH, and Steven (Pamela) Coil of Canal Winchester.

Survived by grandchildren Scott Hall, Renee (Mike) Guess, Robyn Patterson, Benjamin Coil, Ian Coil, and Bryce (Nicole) Coil. Great grandchildren Garrett, Grant, Lauren, Katie, Gage, Gavyn, Abigail, Brayden and soon-to-be-born Carter; former daughter-in-law Wanda Coil, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be conducted 1:00 PM, Friday June 14, 2019 at the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160. Private family inurnment Lithopolis Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or a .