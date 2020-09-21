Norma Jean Burr Wilson, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 7:59 p.m. at her home.

Norma was born March 31, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio to Fred Orville and Mary Elizabeth Bowdle Burr. She spent her early childhood in the South Solon and Milledgeville communities before moving to Washington Court House for high school.

In 1945, Norma graduated from Washington High School and enrolled at The Ohio State University to prepare for a teaching career. Due to the shortage of teachers created by World War II, Norma answered a call to return to Fayette County to take her first classroom assignment at New Holland Elementary School during her freshman year at OSU. Over the next many years she continued to teach full-time, care for her family, and commute to The Ohio State University and Wilmington College for night school and summer school. In the summer of 1970, she completed her degree in elementary education from OSU. She taught first grade for most of her 36 years as an elementary school teacher at New Holland, Eastside and Cherry Hill Elementary Schools. Teaching was truly a passion and she could tell wonderful stories about her students and remembers nearly every student she ever taught.

Norma was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school more than 50 years and was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women. She also served as a leader for Circle Five. She enjoyed being in Sunday morning worship up until her health declined during the last year. She was a member of Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International; the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association and Fayette Garden Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a long time bridge club member. She liked gardening and in her younger years enjoyed water skiing. In later years, she became well known among family members as a world-class apple pie baker, using her mother Mary's pie crust recipe.

Her faith and her profoundly positive attitude saw her through many cancer-related and other health challenges. The family kidded her about having a room with her name on it at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She simply did not meet a challenge she couldn't see her way through. She and her siblings claimed that those good Burr genes, along with growing up on the farm, made the Burr family strong.

On June 5, 1947, she married Samuel Franklin Wilson. In retirement, they enjoyed extensive world travel and particularly appreciated their opportunities to revisit Normandy and Germany, where Sam had been stationed during World War II. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2012, after 65 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William N. Burr and three sisters, Mary Lou Joseph, Betty Morris and Helen Ross.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Dale Lynch of Washington Court House and Julie and Don Bower of Athens, GA; four grandchildren, Ryan (Kelli) Lynch and Zack (Jennifer) Lynch, all of Washington Court House, Emily (Chris Houser) Bower of Savannah, GA and Eve (Meng Fei) Bower of Atlanta, GA; five great grandchildren, Eli, Ellie, Madeline, Evan and Mollie Lynch and several nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Norma and she cherished every family gathering.

Due to restrictions and safety measures during this COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist, presiding. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice organization or your choice, or the community pre-school program at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

