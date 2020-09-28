1/
Norma Jean Burr Wilson
A private graveside for Norma Jean Burr Wilson, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Julie Wilson Bower gave the opening remarks. Eli Lynch gave a tribute in remembrance of his great grandmother and Vicki Wilson Lynch lead the 23rd Psalm. Doug Joseph, a nephew of Mrs. Wilson, closed the service by singing "Amazing Grace."

Pallbearers were her sons-in-law, Dale Lynch and Don Bower; grandsons, Ryan and Zack Lynch; great grandsons, Eli and Evan Lynch; nephews, Steve Ross and Doug Joseph and family friend, Brian Babcock. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mrs. Wilson, a retired teacher and widow of Sam F. Wilson, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home.



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
September 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Norma. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. She was such a special lady. I always enjoyed taking care of her and our chats. Such a sweet sweet lady.
Darci Moore
September 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Vicki and Julie and the entire Wilson family. May you find solace in all the good memories and gather strength from them for the future.
Dale Hidy
Friend
September 22, 2020
What a beautiful person, inside and out. May God comfort the family through the loss of this precious lady.
Tom and Michele McMurray
Teacher
September 22, 2020
John and Sonya Boone are thinking of the family during this difficult time
John Boone
