A private graveside for Norma Jean Burr Wilson, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Julie Wilson Bower gave the opening remarks. Eli Lynch gave a tribute in remembrance of his great grandmother and Vicki Wilson Lynch lead the 23rd Psalm. Doug Joseph, a nephew of Mrs. Wilson, closed the service by singing "Amazing Grace."

Pallbearers were her sons-in-law, Dale Lynch and Don Bower; grandsons, Ryan and Zack Lynch; great grandsons, Eli and Evan Lynch; nephews, Steve Ross and Doug Joseph and family friend, Brian Babcock. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mrs. Wilson, a retired teacher and widow of Sam F. Wilson, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home.