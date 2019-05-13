NORMA JEAN HALL, age 83, of New Holland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:39 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 16, 1935 in Morehead, Kentucky to John and Leona Jones Lowe. She was a graduate of Cedarville High School. Norma worked diligently as a housewife, taking care of her husband and two daughters. She and her husband, David had ministered across the country for several years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, collecting, and being with her family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lawrence Lowe, and Delmer Lowe.

Survivors include her husband, David Hall, whom she married on October 5, 1957; daughters; Linda (Gary) Junod, and Sherry (Jesse) Glenn; grandchildren, Christina Junod, Amy (Scott) Hurley, Ryan (Lindsey) Junod, Nathan Glenn, and Isaac Glenn; great-grandchildren, Keera, Jaxen, Addison, and Oliver; brothers, Clayton (Wilma) Lowe, and Donnie (Jeannie) Lowe; and sisters-in-law, Sue Ellen Lowe, and Maxine Lowe. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Cessna officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com