NORMA PAULINE SMITH, age 94, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:50 a.m. at her daughter's home.

She was born on May 9, 1926 in Greene County to George and Kate (Lowe) Anders. Norma stayed at home to raise her five beautiful children. She attended the Washington Avenue House of Prayer and the Burlington Bible Church with her daughter. Norma was known for her giving and loving heart as she ministered to the ill and volunteered her time to the church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, serving God, and being with her family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Frank Elmer Smith, whom she married on May 11, 1942; son, Paul Dennis Smith; granddaughter, Tracy Johnson; and siblings, Marie Newland, Opal Shackleford, Virginia Anders, Etta Waterman, Bill Anders, Marion Anders, and Roy Anders.

Survivors include her children, Anna Lou Curtin of Hillsboro, David Elmer (Irene) Smith of North Carolina, Mary Pauline (Richard) Tallman of Kentucky, and Daniel Timothy (Evelyn) Smith of North Carolina; twelve grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Bea Smith of Circleville. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Washington Avenue House of Prayer, 1230 Washington Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Stetler and Pastor Tom Butcher officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Facial masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.