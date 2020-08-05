Olen Rowe, 87, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home where he was tenderly and professionally cared for by his daughters.

Olen was the oldest child of Otis and Esther Rowe, born on December 17, 1932 at the farm home of his grandparents in Taylor County, Iowa. He attended a one-room grade school for nine years and graduated from Bedford High School, Bedford, Iowa and then embarked on a full life filled with diverse experiences. Olen did factory work at Armstrong Rubber Company before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force with 11 months in war-torn Korea, serving as Staff Sargent with a top secret security clearance. In addition to his regular Air Force duties Olen also attended the US Armed Forces Institute for training in automotive and diesel mechanics.

Olen used his G.I. Bill and employment as a US Postal Service bulk mail clerk to graduate from Drake University with a Business Administration degree and achieved a license as a Certified Public Accountant. He was employed for 26 years by International Harvester Trucks/Navistar going from their Fort Wayne truck assembly plant to their Indianapolis engine plant and finishing at Columbus Plastics as Plant Controller and Acting Plant Manager. In 1988 Olen retired to embark on a 30-year second career as a grain farmer on the small farm he built in Fayette County.

Olen is honored in memories by Sara (Sally), his wife and partner of 58 years, and daughters, Corry Rowe, RN, and Jennifer Keller, CNP, RN, as one who taught blunt honesty, high ethical standards, value of hard work, financial responsibility and to assist neighbors.

Survivors also include son-in-law, Don Keller, grandsons, Kyle and Conner Keller, one brother, two sisters, several nieces and nephews.

As Olen requested, cremation occurred with no services.

Family extends gratitude to Crisis Care Team of Ohio Hospice and to neighbor Trudy Wright for assistance during last weeks.