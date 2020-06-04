Ora Mae Reed Bottorff, born September 6, 1948 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, met her Savior, Jesus Christ, while in the care of her loving family and Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County at her home in Jamestown, Ohio on June 2, 2020. She joins her father and mother, John Loyd and Virgie (Lykins) Reed, brothers Jack W. Reed, Roy Reed, and James Loyd Reed, sister, Betty Lou Reed, sister-in-law, Wendy Reed, and niece, Sarah Louise Rea. She rests in the arms of God to await a reunion with her children Mark Douglas (Kathleen) Bottorff, Jeffersonville, Ohio, Amy Lin (David) Gallagher, Jamestown, Nicholas Tucker (Wendy) Bottorff, Jamestown, and Anna Marie Chastain, Jamestown; grandchildren Maggie Mae (Clay) Allen, Jeffersonville, E3 Seaman Mason David Gallagher, Panama City Beach, Florida, Hayden Reed Bottorff, Jeffersonville, Harrison Shawn Gallagher, Jamestown, Rachael Lin Gallagher, Jamestown, Cameron Ray Bottorff, Jamestown, Grant James Gallagher, Jamestown, Abby Gail Bottorff, Jamestown, Brody Kenneth Bottorff, Jamestown, Paige Helen Chastain and Isaac David Chastain, Jamestown; great grandchildren Kori Marie Allen and Lorin Olivia Allen, Jeffersonville; siblings Virgil Ralph Reed, Xenia, Ohio, Dona (Donna) Reed, Jamestown, Alverta Rea, South Charleston, Ohio, and Kenneth J (Nancy) Reed, Jamestown; sisters-in-law Wanda Lee Reed, Bowersville, Ohio, Christine Reed, Centerville, Ohio, and Mary Elaine Reed, Jamestown, twelve nephews, ten nieces, a multitude of great-nephews, great nieces, and so many beloved friends.

Ora Mae graduated from Greeneview High School in Jamestown, Ohio in 1966. She retired from teaching preschool and cherished the relationships with the families of her students and her colleague and friend, Marcia O'Bryant.

She enjoyed listening to thunderstorms, traveling with her siblings, fresh garden vegetables, playing euchre with her card club and longtime friends, Darlene Stiles, Phyllis Ernst, and Donna Kaufman, joining others in many social support groups throughout her community, quilting with the Jamestown Quilter Bees, and watching and cheering on her grandchildren in sports. Most of all, she enjoyed being in the company of her family and friends, especially her siblings and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and niece Kimanne Reed, Bowersville, all of whom she loved unconditionally. She walked in love with all God's people.

A servant of our Lord, Jesus Christ and attendee of Wow Church at 5802 Xenia St. Bowersville, Ohio 45307 . Ora Mae's faith is unending. John 14:6 Jesus saith to them, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh to the Father, but by me.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm and funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00am at Wow Church at 5802 Xenia St. Bowersville, Ohio 45307, Pastor Will Duke, officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Hussey Rd. and Corry Rd. Bowersville, Ohio www.wow-church.org 45335. Celebration of life and luncheon after services at Wow Church. Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family.