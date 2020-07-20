Orville Harris, age 76, of Mt. Sterling, OH, met his Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. Born in Batavia, OH to the late Delbert and Myrtle Harris, Orville was a proud veteran of the United States Army and honorably served his country while in West Germany from 1965-67. He was a 45-year employee of Stevens (Robertson's) Pipe & Steel, retiring in December, 2008. In addition to his parents, Orville was preceded in death by his sister Fern McDaniel and his brother Hobert Harris. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, and friend of 40 years, Susan Harris, son and daughter-in-law Orville, Jr. and Lori Harris, two grandchildren: Jake and Katie Harris, brothers: Dennis Wayne (Marie) Harris of Pomeroy, OH and Jerry (Sandy) Harris of Sexton Creek, KY, brother-in-law Lester Jester of Frankfort, OH, several nieces and nephews, his Army buddies: Edward Gregorczyk, Don Dahl, John Ball, Steve Simmons, Skip Bellinghausen, Mel Moss and Adrian Tadouceur, his good friends: James Jester, Troy Marcum, Danny Lankford and Jim Sweet, his loving friends who were so special to his heart: Katie Sowers, Nathan Sowers and Jacob Summers, and his many, many other loving friends. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00p.m. TUESDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where his Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020. Burial will follow at New Holland-Union Cemetery, New Holland, OH. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and friends are asked to wear a facial covering while at the funeral home. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of Orville or to send condolences to his family.