Owen Dale Lowe, 69, of Washington CH passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Dale was born December 8, 1950 in Fayette County to the late Owen Van and Laura (Rayburn) Lowe. He lived all his life in this area. He was a member of the local Anglers Club and a former member of the Good Hope Lion's Club.

Along with his parents, Dale was preceded in death by siblings, Zella Pemberton, Reta Clary and Gerald and Shirley Lowe at infancy.

Survivors include his wife, Carol (Litchfield) Lowe, whom he married August 25, 1973; children, Tanatha Rene McCracken and Timothy Dale Lowe both of WCH; grandchildren Taylor Cummins, Kelton McCracken, Tharon McCracken and Lehew Lee Rudd; great-grandchild, Mavryck Klontz; sisters, Shelby (Don) Grieves, Margie Brown, Mary Byrd, Judy Wilson (Dave Bush); and brother, Gordon (Karen) Lowe; as well as extended family and his many friends.

A funeral service is planned for Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home with burial following in the Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday the 15th from 4 to 7pm.

