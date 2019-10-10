Pamela Jean (Garinger) Cook, 61, of Washington CH passed away October 8, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Anne's Hospital following a brief illness.

Pam was born on November 26, 1957 in Washington CH to the late Frank Russell and Christine (Miller) Garinger. She was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. Pam was a 22 year survivor of breast cancer. She had worked many years as a home health aide in our community. She loved what she did and was highly praised for the care she provided. Pam attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in WCH.

Along with her parents, Pam was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Garinger.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Cook, whom she married on February 14, 2002; a daughter, Kristie Lansing (LeeAnna and Greg Gibson); grandchildren, David (Starr) Penwell and Miranda Gaines; great grandchildren, Kaeden and Tyler Penwell; brothers, Frank Garinger, Jr. and Scott (Sherry) Garinger; and a sister, Melissa (Tim) Miller; nephews, Chris and Lee Garinger; nieces, Angel Garinger, Dawn Mongold, and Junella and Victoria Goodman. She also leaves two special nieces, Ally and Gabriella Davis and her many friends.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 13th from 3pm to 6pm.

