PAMELA JEAN TYREE GARCIA, age 71, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born on March 10, 1948 in Greenfield, Ohio to the late Arthur and Mary Johns Tyree. She was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School. Pamela moved to Los Angeles, California at the young age of 18. She was always happy, friendly, caring, loving, and faithful. According to her husband, of almost twenty-eight years, he states," During family discussions on certain topics, even when she was wrong, she could present very convincing arguments that would usually make her right; these discussions would normally end with a smile and then a giggle." Pamela had worked in financial services for many years. She enjoyed buying books, reading, going to craft stores, and trying rare and exotic foods with her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Rafael L. Garcia, whom she married on December 23, 1991; siblings, Greg Tyree, Arthur Bryan Tyree and his significant other, Paula Stepter, and Cindy Harris; sister-in-law, Angela (Arturo) Morato; nephew, Darrell (Molly) Harris; great-niece, Tamara Harris; great-nephew, Braxton Harris; and special friend, Jennifer Roby Harris. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Father Sean Dooley officiating with burial to follow at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5-7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations are suggested to the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, 219 S. North St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

