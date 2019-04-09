Pamela Sue Fraley Napper, age 63, of Washington Court House, Oh., passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born May 5, 1955 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Walter Ray Fraley and Patricia Ann Shoemaker Fraley. Pam was a 1973 graduate of Wellston High School. She retired from Kroger in Washington Court House, where she was employed for over 20 years. In her spare time, Pam enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, researching genealogy, and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She is survived by her daughters, Trisha Copp (Derek) of Independence, Missouri, and Melissa Napper (Jesse Frisbie) of Washington Court House; grandchildren, Casey, Nicole, Lily, Eli, Noah and Grace; brother, Jeffrey Fraley (Craig Nicol) of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Linda Proehl (Jeff) of Urbana; along with other loving family members. Besides her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her companion of 40 years, Gary Napper; and her brother, Michael Fraley. Calling hours will be Friday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 P.M. with John Pelletier, CLP officiating. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery in Jackson. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.