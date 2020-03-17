Patricia Ann Dietrich Hill, age 67, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born on September 2, 1952 in Greenfield, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Edmund Arthur and Helen (Davis) Dietrich.

Patricia was a 1970 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She attended Tree of Life Church in Greenfield and retired from Weastec in Greenfield.

She is survived by her son, Ed Hill of Greenfield; one brother, Joe (Gail) Dietrich of Greenfield; one daughter in-law, Cindi Pearce of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Don Dietrich and both parents.

Funeral Service will be 5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield with Pastor Ella Kolle officiating.

Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

