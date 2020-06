Patricia K. Hull, 77, passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Autumn Years Nursing Center. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. A graveside service will be on Thursday at the Sugar Grove Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com