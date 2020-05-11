Patricia Lee McNutt Leeth
Patricia Lee McNutt Leeth, 90, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 5:19 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been residing since February 4, 2019. Mrs. Leeth was born January 26, 1930, in Milledgeville, Ohio to Harry and Vesta Crites McNutt. She lived most of her life in this community. She had formerly worked at the Beverly Shop in Washington Court House and the Dollar Store. Mrs. Leeth was a member of the All Saints Church. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch and working in the yard with her flowers. She loved her grandchildren. On January 5, 1947, she married Clark Maynard Leeth. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2013. She was also preceded by a grandson, Eric Stone; two brothers, Earl and Harry McNutt and three sisters, Pauline Whippel, Mary Vineyard and Ann Blue. Mrs. Leeth is survived by four children and their spouses, Pamela Bonecutter and her husband, Kevin, Cindy Caldwell and her husband, Randy, and Danny Leeth and his wife, Vicky, all of Washington Court House and Carol Stone and her husband, Greg, of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Todd (Leisa) Clay, Holly (Donald Jones) Clay, Leanne (Ronnie) Haffner, Jon (Stephanie) Caldwell, Katie (Brian) Kisling, Josh (Tammy) Caldwell, Emily (Chad) Brogdon, Crissy (Jesse) Cunningham, Chad Leeth, Jennifer Pauley and Vanessa Pauley; great grandchildren, Jacob (Becky) Caldwell, Kayli Caldwell and Kaleb Caldwell, Austin Eggleton, Drew and Brayden Kisling, Isaiah Caldwell, Hunter Brogdon, Kelsey (Cameron) Wilson, Kaleb Pauley, Morgan (Chas) Grover-Wilson, Zach (Olivia) Clay and Jake (Sarah) Clay, Dillon (Kristin Landrum) Jones and Kylee Jones, Cody Clay and Alexis Meddock and great great grandchildren, Tyler Clay, Logan Caldwell, Camden and Corbin Wilson and Jacob and Jesse Cunningham. A private graveside service will be held in Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Father Warren Huestis, rector at All Saints Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Church, 733 State Route 41-SW, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160. \www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com

