A private family graveside service for Patricia Lee McNutt Leeth, 90, of Washington Court House was held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Father Warren Huestis, rector at All Saints Church, officiating. Pallbearers were Todd and Jacob Clay, Dillon Jones, Josh Caldwell, Drew and Brayden Kisling. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Patricia, widow of Clark M. Leeth, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been residing since February 2019.



