PATRICIA "PAT" LYONS, age 89, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:04 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 10, 1929 in Fayette County to Sheldon "Ted" and Edith Klingel Long. She was a 1947 graduate of Washington High School. Pat, along with her husband, Jack, owned and operated Washington Paint and Glass for over fifty years. She was a long time member of the McNair Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Loyal Daughters Sunday School Class; Pat also attended Grace Community Church. Pat was a member of the "Triple Trio Singers" and had performed during her high school graduation; she also sang in the choir at the Billy Graham Crusade in Columbus during the late 1960s. She enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. "Jack" Lyons, whom she married on June 26, 1949; sisters, Elizabeth Jane Long, and Betty Waddle; and son-in-laws, Doug Peacock, and Russ Neds.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Mary Beth) Lyons, Denise Neds, and Lisa Peacock; grandchildren, Andrew (Tessie) Lyons, Michael (Amy) Lyons, Brandon (Sara) Peacock, and Jason Neds; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Capote, and Dylan; sister-in-law, Margaret Lyons; special nephew, Ted (Susan) Waddell; great-nieces, Stacia, Natalie, and Lyndsay; and her loving canine companion, Scarlet. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160 or Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

The graveside committal service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Jay Lucas and Chaplain Jeff Davis officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com