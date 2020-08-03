1/1
Patty Ann Lucas
Patty Ann Lucas, 82, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 3:31 a.m. at her home.

Patty was born March 12, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to Ora and (Donna) Emaline Happenny Anderson. She was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School and lived most of her life in this community.

She was a beautician and formerly had been a cosmetician at Downtown Drug.

Patty was a loyal member of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Anderson and a brother, Gene Mills.

Patty is survived by her husband, James Wynne "Jim" Lucas, whom she married September 15, 1962; a sister, Nancy Jane Heston; a niece, Melissa Heston Wright and her husband, Ron; great niece and great nephews, Sarah Jane Wright, Mark Wright and his wife, Katrina, and John Wright, all of Cincinnati; nieces and nephews and several cousins, including Joyce Price of Nisswa, MN who was her caregiver.

The funeral was held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Mike Henry, pastor at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church, and Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Verlene Heston read a letter of remembrance that had been written by Patty's sister, Nancy Heston. Memorial tributes were offered by Patty's niece, Melissa Wright; great niece, Sarah Jane Wright and cousin, Joyce Price. Teresa Seyfang sang "Amazing Grace" and accompanied herself on the piano. Pallbearers for the burial in Good Hope Cemetery were Ron, Mark and John Wright and Mell Wickensimer. Honorary pallbearers were Noel Heston, Ed Reeves, Luss Coldiron, and Ken Stump.

A visitation was held at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue or the Sugar Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 753, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
