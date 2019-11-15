PAUL DEAN JR., age 74, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. at his home.

He was born on January 26, 1945 in Franklin County to the late Paul Edward Dean and Esther Ilene East Hymer. He was a 1963 graduate of the Jeffersonville High School. Paul had worked for Armco/Steelox and Ferno-Washington. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, and frequenting The Eagles Lodge, , and the American Legion on Friday nights.

Survivors include his children, Suzanne Landacre, and Chris Dean; grandchildren, Brandon Landacre, Steven Landacre, Zachary Dean, and Alexandria Dean; sister, Janet Dean; and special friends, Dick Anthony, and Eddie McCoy.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com