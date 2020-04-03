PAUL EUSTACE BENNINGTON, age 65, of Washington CH, formerly of Jasper, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:40 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on April 26, 1954 in Adams County to Charles and Martha Osborn Bennington. He was a graduate of Adena High School in Frankfort. Paul had worked in the oil fields and was also a long-haul truck driver. He grew up in the New Holland Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, singing, karaoke, and entertaining Veterans all over Ohio and Texas.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Linda Allison Bennington, whom he married in 1987; and siblings, Joan Matthews, Earnest Bennington, and Dan Bennington.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon (Troy) Tallent of La Vernia, Texas; granddaughters, Shelby Tallent of Seattle, Washington, and Mary Tallent of La Vernia, Texas; siblings, Charles Bennington of Apache Junction, Arizona, David (Dottie) Bennington of Jasper, Texas, Lila (James) Kemp of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Margaret Bennington of Washington CH, Ohio. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest by his late wife at Magnolia Springs Cemetery in Magnolia Springs, Texas at a later date.

