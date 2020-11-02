Paul "Larry" Robinson died at home on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1936 in Washington Court House, Ohio to William Kouns and Pauline (Voss) Robinson. He was a 1954 graduate of Washington Senior High. He went to barber school after his high school graduation and then worked for Lynch's Barber Shop in Washington Court House. He then joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Hornet.

Larry married Nancy Ann Hedges on June 3, 1958 in Hillsboro, Ohio at the home of her parents. After marriage, they lived in Xenia, Ohio and then in Jamestown, Ohio. They then moved back to Washington Court House where he spent the rest of his life. He worked for Kelly's Barber Shop in Washington Court House and then owned and operated Larry's Barber Shop on East Market Street until his retirement in 2004.

Larry liked to spend time with his family including his grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing, hiking and following sports on TV. He was especially a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a long time member of the Anglers Club and a member of the Fish and Game Association.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, by his brother and sister-in-law Billy and Marian Robinson, by his sister-in-law Wanda Hedges and by his nephew Mark Robinson.

Larry is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Sally Robinson of Maumee, Ohio, his daughter Janet Robinson of Washington Court House, Ohio, by his son Carl Robinson (Sandy Eiben) of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, by his grandchildren Rachel, Elijah and Timothy Robinson, by his sister Latricia Robinson, by his sisters-in-law Joan (Art) Gale, Susan (Jerry) Kirk, by his brothers-in-law Jackson Hedges and Frank (Becky) Hedges and by nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service with military honors will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Washington Cemetery with Frank Hedges officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to the Anglers Club, 9 Brannon St., Washington C.H, OH 43160

