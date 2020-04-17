PAULINE VIRGINIA BUTCHER, age 97, of Bloomingburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. at Court House Manor.

She was born on January 24, 1923 in Pickaway County to Fredrick and Elsie Curry Mills. She was a graduate of Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Ohio. She had been a member at the Mount Sterling Nazarene Church. Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed fishing in her younger years, Pringles, Hershey Kisses, playing cards, reading, and being with her family.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Lewis "Jack" Butcher, whom she married on August 29, 1942; two great-grandsons; one grandson-in-law; and her siblings and their spouses.

Survivors include her children, Harriette (Neil) Depugh of Mt. Sterling, Diana (Chuck) Hughes of Catawba, and Fred (Molly) Butcher of Washington CH; eleven grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Pastor Tom Butcher officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.