1/1
Peggy A. Morrison
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy A. Morrison, 88, of Clarksburg, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Circleville Post-Acute Care, Circleville. She was born on Friday, February 5, 1932 in Pickaway County, the daughter of the late Frank and Gracille Rader Reichelderfer. On February 25, 1951 she married Louis S. "Louie" Morrison, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Carol Ann Penrod of Clarksburg and Jodi Morrison of Circleville.

Peggy attended the Jackson Township School in Pickaway County. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School in Washington C.H. After graduation, she attended Western School for Women at Oxford.

She joined the United Methodist Church at the former Estell Chapel in 1953 and later became a member of the Clarksburg United Methodist Church. Peggy was a member of the Clarksburg Grange, the Farm Bureau and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to garden, grow flowers and play euchre. Peggy and Louie loved to travel and the time they spent wintering in Florida.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg under the direction of the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Peggy on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mike and Morrison
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved