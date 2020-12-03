Peggy A. Morrison, 88, of Clarksburg, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Circleville Post-Acute Care, Circleville. She was born on Friday, February 5, 1932 in Pickaway County, the daughter of the late Frank and Gracille Rader Reichelderfer. On February 25, 1951 she married Louis S. "Louie" Morrison, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Carol Ann Penrod of Clarksburg and Jodi Morrison of Circleville.

Peggy attended the Jackson Township School in Pickaway County. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School in Washington C.H. After graduation, she attended Western School for Women at Oxford.

She joined the United Methodist Church at the former Estell Chapel in 1953 and later became a member of the Clarksburg United Methodist Church. Peggy was a member of the Clarksburg Grange, the Farm Bureau and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to garden, grow flowers and play euchre. Peggy and Louie loved to travel and the time they spent wintering in Florida.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg under the direction of the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Peggy on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com