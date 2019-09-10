Penelope Sue (Penny) Rogers, 72, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 6:41 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House where she had been a resident since April 13, 2018.

Penny was born September 22, 1946, in Warsaw, IN to Burnham and Phyllis Jean Sanger Light. She was a 1964 graduate of Washington Senior High School and attended The Ohio State University.

She had formerly worked at Parrett Insurance and then for The Ohio State University for over 30 years.

Penny enjoyed attending concerts, movies and Broadway plays. She was a big Ohio State fan and for many years went to all of the home men's and women's basketball games and the home and away football games. She went to every football game during the 2002 season when the Buckeyes won the National Championship. She also enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed going to Walt Disney World.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Light.

She is survived by several cousins, Dr. Charles (Paula) Light of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Craig (Debbie) Light of Anderson, IN, Joel (Cindy) Light and Steven (Susan) Light, all of Warsaw, IN. She is also survived by a host of friends, including her best friend, Janet Robinson.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Highlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

There will be no calling hours.

