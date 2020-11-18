PENNY LOUISE BENNETT, age 68, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio.

She was born on February 17, 1952 in Fayette County to the late Richard and Anna Goolsby Johnson. She was a 1970 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Penny was a longtime employee at CVS in Washington CH. She enjoyed cooking, going to the casino, and being with her family.

Survivors include her loving husband, Edward Ray Bennett; children, Tim (Christian) Bennett, and Wayne (Crystal Taylor) Bennett; grandchildren, Cody (Jessica) Bennett, Jackie (Danny Karber) Bennett, Henry Bennett, Austin Bennett, Elizabeth (Josh) Massie, Carrie (Branson) Leisure, Henry Taylor, Samantha (Mike) Elser, and Joseph Onions; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, David (Lori) Johnson, Gail Speakman, and Teresa (Ken) Ward. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family with cremation to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.