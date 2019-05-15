Percilla "Faye" Bennett 67, of Jeffersonville passed away on Monday May 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Pike County Kentucky on August 8, 1951 to the late Elijah and Vertie Burke Tackett.

In addition to her parents Faye is preceded in death by a sister Emogene Scales, two brothers Johnny Tackett and Elijah Tackett.

Faye is survived by her daughters Denise (Denver) Burton of Madison Mills, Becky(Kenny Fannin) Bennett of Greenfield, brothers Kenneth (Shirley) Johnson of Pike County KY, Harold(Deedee) Little of Bloomingburg, Dan( Mary) Tackett of Bloomingburg, Chuck Tackett of Bookwalter and Dale Tackett of Bookwalter, grandchildren Samantha(Marshall Duty) Bennett, Randy(Heather) Bennett, DeAnna (Will) Caldwell, Donald(Sydney Brady) Bennett, Dakota (Sierra Atherton) Allin, great-grandchildren Carmen, Carrie, James, Zackery, Gracelynn, Brennah, Adrian, Eli and Karlie.

Private family Services will be held on a later date.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio