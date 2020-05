PERRY EUGENE RINEHART, age 67, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:23 p.m. at his home. He was born on August 6, 1952 in Franklin County to Carl and Jeanette Leisure Rinehart-Sexton. He was a graduate of Washington High School. Perry retired from the Bloomingburg Spring & Wire Form Company. He enjoyed working on cars. Perry was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime companion, Lisa Kay Sullivan; and her daughter, Brittany Kay Sullivan. Survivors include his son, Dustin Royce Rinehart and his girlfriend, Kaci Goff; brother, Howard L. Rinehart; the mother of his son, Lori Rinehart; and friends Carletta Kay King, Dustin Sullivan, Michelle Jackson, and Lester LeMaster. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com