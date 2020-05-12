Perry Eugene Rinehart
1952 - 2020
PERRY EUGENE RINEHART, age 67, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:23 p.m. at his home. He was born on August 6, 1952 in Franklin County to Carl and Jeanette Leisure Rinehart-Sexton. He was a graduate of Washington High School. Perry retired from the Bloomingburg Spring & Wire Form Company. He enjoyed working on cars. Perry was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime companion, Lisa Kay Sullivan; and her daughter, Brittany Kay Sullivan. Survivors include his son, Dustin Royce Rinehart and his girlfriend, Kaci Goff; brother, Howard L. Rinehart; the mother of his son, Lori Rinehart; and friends Carletta Kay King, Dustin Sullivan, Michelle Jackson, and Lester LeMaster. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.

Published in Record Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
