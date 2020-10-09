PHILIP MCMORROW, age 88, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 4:55 a.m. at his daughter's home.

He was born on July 5, 1932 in Fayette County to Roy and Bessie Pendell McMorrow. Philip proudly served his country in the US Army and then continued his service in the Ohio National Guard. He retired from Kehl Chevrolet in Mt. Sterling where he worked as an auto mechanic for many years. Philip was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed sitting on his porch, working in his yard, and having morning coffee with his friends at McDonald's.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jean Mongold McMorrow, whom he married on August 30, 1954; daughter, Pam Little; brothers, Andy McMorrow, and Frank McMorrow; and brother-in-law, John Row.

Survivors include his children, Teresea (Lonnie) Copas, Douglas (Kevin) McMorrow, and Julie McMorrow; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brett) Bapst, Megan (Izick) Clevenger, Nicolas (Joyce) Southward, Wendy (Robyn) Southward, Zach (Jackie) See, Philip (Brandie) See, and Katie See; fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Rebecca Row of Colorado.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Davis officiating. The

family requests the use of masks or other facial coverings and to maintain social distancing requirements at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.