The graveside service for Philip McMorrow, age 88, of Washington CH, was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Davis officiating. Philip Douglas McMorrow also wrote and presented a special tribute to his father.

Military honors were bestowed by The Fayette County Honor Guard. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Bob Everhart, Cecil Ratliff, Gib Yoho, Glenn Rankin, Larry Cruea, Phil French, and Tom Slager, with Mike Curl serving as commander. The flag of the US Army Veteran was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. McMorrow's daughter, Teresea Copas. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery were Max Bapst, Izick Clevenger, Logan Clevenger, Philip See, Zack See, and Wendy Southward.

Mr. McMorrow passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his daughter's home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.