Phillip E. Miller
It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip E. Miller, age 74, of Sabina, announces his unexpected passing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home. A gathering of friends and family for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. At his request, no official service will be held. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
