It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip E. Miller, age 74, of Sabina, announces his unexpected passing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home. A gathering of friends and family for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. At his request, no official service will be held. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.