It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip E. Miller, age 74, of Sabina, announces his unexpected passing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home. A gathering of friends and family for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. At his request, no official service will be held. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.