Phyllis Edna Phillips
PHYLLIS EDNA PHILLIPS, age 72, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. at her home while surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 6, 1948 in Fayette County to Reuben and Garnet Kearns Shadley. She attended Washington High School. Phyllis worked as the manager of Spahr Klean Laundry in Washington CH. She enjoyed baking, listening to the music of Conway Twitty, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Phillips; sons-in-law, Sam Johnson, and Bobby Penwell; and siblings, Helen Davis, Vonnie Shadley, and Junior Barnett.

Survivors include her husband, Joey Eldon Phillips, whom she married on June 16, 1967; children, Sally Phillips, Suzie Johnson, Jodi Phillips, and Mike Phillips; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; siblings, Garnet Shadley, Nancy Rolfe, Bessie Posey, and Ronald Barnett; and her two faithful canine companions, Dottie, and Peanut. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Wolfe officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Record Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
