Phyllis Jean Fannin

June 1, 1943–November 6, 2020

Phyllis Fannin, 77 of Jeffersonville, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital.

Phyllis was born in South Solon, Ohio on June 1, 1943 to the late Asa and Epha Conn Fannin.

In addition to her parents Phyllis is preceded in death by her brother Jack Fannin.

She graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1961 and attended The Ohio State University.

Phyllis worked at Fannin and Son elevator in Jeffersonville and New Holland and as a cook at Truck Stops of America.

Phyllis is survived by her nieces Jacklyn (Stephen) Farrens of Washington C.H., Jeannine (Billy) Whiteside of Jeffersonville, sister-in-law Marilyn Fannin of Jeffersonville, great nieces and nephews Colin Farrens, Nick Farrens, Lauren Farrens, Cole Whiteside and Molly Whiteside.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 at Fairview cemetery, Jeffersonville with Pastor Tom Knauff officiating.

Memorial contribution may be made to Jeffersonville Athletics Association 10893 West Lancaster Rd. Jeffersonville, Ohio.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio