PHYLLIS JEAN HORNEY, age 78, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:08 p.m. at Mount Carmel St. Ann's in Columbus.

She was born on January 29, 1941 in Madison County to Warren and Hazel Hull Burlile. She was a graduate of London High School. Phyllis had last worked as the office manager for Dr. Penelope Halliday in Washington CH. She had attended the Heritage Memorial Church. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed listening to the music of Travis Tritt, playing bingo, coloring, crocheting, being with her family and grandchildren, and was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Phyllis was preceded in death by per parents; husband, Donald Lee Horney, whom she married on November 6, 1981; grandson, David Lee "Deuce" McDowell Jr., brother, Thomas Edward Burlile; daughters-in-law, Donna Michele Buchanan and Kimberly Janine Buchanan; and her beloved "rescue" Shih Tzus, Precious, Muffin, Sammy, and Zeek.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Paula) Buchanan, Todd Buchanan, and Kristen (David) McDowell; grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) McCoy, Daniel (Rachel) Buchanan, Talitha Jean "TJ" (Jo) McClain, Todd Buchanan Jr., Shawn (Ana) Buchanan, David Alexander "Alex" (Samantha) McDowell, Albany Kelsie McDowell, and Ellen Mackaylee "Ellie" McDowell; great-grandchildren, Amelia

Michele Buchanan and Mango Kai McDowell; and siblings, Delores (David) Call, and Dixie Ater. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue, Incorporated, PO Box 356, Pataskala, OH 43062.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Justice officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com