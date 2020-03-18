We are not here to say Goodbye, but to acknowledge and Celebrate the Life of Rachel Louise Davis, age 74, of Greenfield, Ohio who passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

She was born on October 24, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. C.H. and Lucille (Conrad) Detty.

She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Davis, of Greenfield, whom she shared 33 years with; her daughter and son in-law, Rebecca and Timothy McMahon, of Mount Perry; her son and daughter in-law, Michael and Tonita Derreberry, of New Lexington; her son and daughter in-law, Rodney and Kelly Derreberry of Orient; her son and daughter in-law, Danny and Rebecca Derreberry of Washington C.H.; her sister, Esther and Joe Cockerill of Greenfield; her brother Joe Detty of Washington C.H.; her sister in-law, Penny Davis, of Greenfield; eighteen grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, John Detty, Paul Detty, Clarence Detty Jr., Daniel Detty, David Detty, Samuel Detty, Sonnie Detty; six sisters, Mary Payton, Ruth Hartley, Florence Detty, Martha Detty, Isabell Detty, and her twin sister, Rebecca Detty; parents in-law, Donald and Barbara Davis; sister in-law, Judy Detty, brother in-law, Mark Davis; great grandchildren, Sierra Lee Patton, Hunter Kohl Lewis; nieces, Dianna Smith, Teresa Morgan, Cheryl Hunt; nephews, Eddie Beedy, and Bobby Beedy.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Sunday, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 22, at the funeral with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Per her request cremation will follow.

Family and Friends will gather after the service at Danny and Rebecca's home, you may bring in food at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com